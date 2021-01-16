CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Meteorologist Ray Petelin is back with another home science lesson!By Ray Petelin
Filed Under:Hey Ray, Local TV, Ray Petelin, weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Standing on Earth and looking out, the Earth looks flat from our very limited view.

We know the Earth isn’t flat, though. Did you know Earth isn’t a perfect sphere either?

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

When you see a globe or other representation of Earth, it usually is shown as a perfect sphere, so many people may think that it is.

The Earth, though, is what we call an Oblate Spheroid.

It is a sphere, just smooshed down a bit, and is a little fatter in the middle.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

There are different forces that change Earth’s shape from a sphere to an oblate spheroid.

One of them is gravity. If gravity were the only force giving our planet shape, it would be a sphere since gravity is pulling from all directions toward the center.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Earth’s rotation gives us the other force.

As things rotate, Earth included, there’s an apparent outward force. We call that centrifugal force.

This gives our planet a situation where gravity is pulling inward, but the rotation causes it to spin outward, too.

These fighting forces causes the north and south poles to flatten a bit, and the equator to bulge, giving Earth its shape.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

An oblate spheroid.