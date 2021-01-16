By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh region continues to regain jobs lost during the late spring and summer.

We’re also seeing a decrease in the labor force — as many gave up looking for new jobs after being laid off during the pandemic.

During a taping of the Sunday Business Page, Jim Futrell with the Allegheny Conference told KDKA Money Editor Jon Delano that the region has recovered more than 2/3 of the lost jobs.

“We continue to see an improvement in the economy. Between February and April, the region lost over 200,000 jobs. As we saw in much of the country, it was a very severe and sudden economic drop, and we have been slowly coming back from that. As of now, we have recovered about 70 percent of the jobs that were lost in that February to April period, and we have seen a steady drop in the unemployment rate,” Futrell said.

The hospitality and leisure sector has been especially hard-hit, losing more than 26% of its jobs.