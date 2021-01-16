PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — With a goal during Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby became the all-time leading scorer in NHL history as a visitor to Philadelphia.
Sidney Crosby's backhand cannot be stopped.
In his last 13 games against the Flyers, Crosby has 23 points (9G-14A). pic.twitter.com/BpkorbGtGZ
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 16, 2021
In his last 13 games against the Flyers (home and away), Crosby has scored 9 goals and also registered 14 assists for a total of 23 points.
As a visitor on the road, Crosby has played in 35 games in Philadelphia, scoring a total of 50 points in those 35 games, which makes him the all-time leader.
- Sidney Crosby — 50 points, 35 games played
- Mario Lemieux — 49 points, 32 games played
- Jaromir Jagr — 48 points, 52 games played
- Bryan Trottier — 45 points, 53 games played
- Phil Esposito — 44 points, 38 games played
(Source: Pittsburgh Penguins)
Crosby has started the 2020-21 season with two goals in two games, but the team dropped both games to the Flyers, losing 6-3 on Wednesday, and losing 5-2 on Friday.
The Penguins will look to get their first win of the season when they take on the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon.