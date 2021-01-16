CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Flyers, NHL, Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Sidney Crosby, Sports

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — With a goal during Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby became the all-time leading scorer in NHL history as a visitor to Philadelphia.

In his last 13 games against the Flyers (home and away), Crosby has scored 9 goals and also registered 14 assists for a total of 23 points.

As a visitor on the road, Crosby has played in 35 games in Philadelphia, scoring a total of 50 points in those 35 games, which makes him the all-time leader.

  • Sidney Crosby — 50 points, 35 games played
  • Mario Lemieux — 49 points, 32 games played
  • Jaromir Jagr — 48 points, 52 games played
  • Bryan Trottier — 45 points, 53 games played
  • Phil Esposito — 44 points, 38 games played

(Source: Pittsburgh Penguins)

Crosby has started the 2020-21 season with two goals in two games, but the team dropped both games to the Flyers, losing 6-3 on Wednesday, and losing 5-2 on Friday.

The Penguins will look to get their first win of the season when they take on the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon.