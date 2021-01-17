By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Although the Pittsburgh Penguins scored their first win of the season against the Washington Capitals on Sunday, a notable player was missing from the roster.
Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed in an interview that Mike Matheson is suffering from an upper-body injury that he received in the team’s previous game and, as a result, did not play in today’s match.
When Matheson will play next is also unclear.
“Mike was not a healthy scratch. He was injured in the last game. Right now, his status is ‘longer-term’ with an upper-body injury. I don’t have a timeframe for you at this point,” Sullivan said.