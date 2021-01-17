By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kasperi Kapanen has officially joined the Penguins team after completing his league-mandated COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
Head coach Mike Sullivan announced the news Sunday morning.
Coach Sullivan confirms that Kasperi Kapanen finished his quarantine protocol and skated for the first time this morning. He will not play today against the Capitals.
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 17, 2021
Kapanen, acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this past offseason, had been delayed from joining the team recently after having visa and immigration issues.
His league-mandated quarantine protocol due to international travel followed the squaring away of those issues and he has now skated for the first time.
Sullivan said that Kapanen will not play in Sunday’s game against the Washington Capitals.
It’s unclear when he might be in the lineup for the Penguins, who will host the Capitals again on Tuesday night.