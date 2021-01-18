MOUNT POCONO, Pa. (AP) — At least four people were injured Monday in a string of shootings that prompted a shelter-in-place order for some residents north of Mount Pocono, authorities said.

Mount Pocono Borough Mayor Michael Penn posted on Facebook that there were four or five crime scenes Monday night and “multiple police forces at this time in the Coolbaugh/Tobyhanna areas.”

“Rapid gunfire was reported in A Pocono Country Place, at the Dollar General store in Tobyhanna, at Stoogies on Route 196, and at multiple locations,” Penn said. ”Please consider this a developing community safety danger.”

The Monroe County Office of Emergency Management tweeted at about 8:48 p.m. ET that residents “on the 196 corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East” should shelter in place and report any suspicious activity.

Due to several shooting incidents in the area, Police are asking those on the 196 corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East to shelter in place. Report any suspicious activity. — Monroe County OEM (@MonroeCtyOEM) January 19, 2021

It wasn’t immediately clear if arrests have been made.

