By: KDKA-TV News Staf

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 24-year-old Butler County man was arrested for allegedly posting a Snapchat of himself holding an AR-15 captioned “ready for school!”

State police say the photo of Ryan McConnell holding a gun and canister of ammunition was reported through an FBI tip database.

Police say when they arrested the Center Township man Sunday, they seized the AR-15, a pistol, ammunition and two cell phones.

McConnell has been charged with numerous assault charges, terrorist threats and disorderly conduct.

He’s awaiting arraignment in the Butler County Jail.