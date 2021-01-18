By: KDKA-TV News Staf
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 24-year-old Butler County man was arrested for allegedly posting a Snapchat of himself holding an AR-15 captioned “ready for school!”
State police say the photo of Ryan McConnell holding a gun and canister of ammunition was reported through an FBI tip database.
Police say when they arrested the Center Township man Sunday, they seized the AR-15, a pistol, ammunition and two cell phones.
McConnell has been charged with numerous assault charges, terrorist threats and disorderly conduct.
He’s awaiting arraignment in the Butler County Jail.