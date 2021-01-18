By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 10,068 new cases of Coronavirus and 202 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 771,845 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data. There were 6,023 cases reported Sunday and 4,045 reported Monday.

There are currently 4,614 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 945 patients are in the ICU.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 8 to Jan 14 dropped to 12.7%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 19,390 deaths, with 122 reported on Sunday and 80 reported Monday.

There are 3,481,716 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 59,780 cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 11,184 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 70,964. Out of total deaths, 10,022 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 21,780 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

