PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly reached an agreement to trade pitcher Joe Musgrove to the San Diego Padres.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports Monday that the Padres are trading for the right-handed pitcher. Passan reports the trade is pending medical reviews and the Pirates will receive a “large package of prospects.”

Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports the Pirates will receive top prospects Hudson Head and Omar Cruz, among others.

The 28-year-old Musgrove has spent the last three seasons with the Pirates. He had an 18-26 record with the Pirates, starting 58 games.

The California native was traded in 2018 by the Houston Astros to Pittsburgh as part of the Gerrit Cole trade.

