BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady and Drew Brees met at midfield after the Buccaneers beat the Saints in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday night, sharing a quick hug and a lot of love in their brief moment together. But since Sunday was likely Brees’ final game as an NFL quarterback, that interaction wasn’t long enough for a proper farewell in Brady’s mind.

So when the dust had settled from the game and Brees and his family were back on the field at the Superdome, they all received a visit from Brady. The two future Hall of Famers were seen laughing on the field together, and Brady even threw a touchdown pass to one of Brees’ kids.

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

Tom Brady and Drew Brees catch up after the game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ve5e6T39lN — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2021

Before departing the field, Brady had a piece of parental advice for one of Brees’ sons as well, telling him to “be nice to your sister.” He may be the GOAT quarterback, but Brady is a dad first and foremost.

It was certainly a touching final image of Brady and Brees together, a moment shared between two of the NFL’s best to ever throw a football.

Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup was the final time the two will ever square off, as Brees is reportedly set to retire this offseason. Brees made sure to soak it all in as he left the field following Sunday’s 30-20 defeat, blowing kisses to family and waiving to fans in the stands as he made his way off the field. He also turned around to take one final look back at the field as he made his way to the tunnel.

If Sunday was Brees’ final game, he would retire as the NFL’s all-time in passing yards — with Brady currently ranking second.