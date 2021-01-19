By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 434 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 254 are confirmed from 1,205 PCR tests. There are 180 probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 year to 99 years with a median age of 42 years.
The dates of positive tests range from Jan. 12 to Jan. 18.
There have been 3,805 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll sits at 1,225.
There have been 65,114 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
