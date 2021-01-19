By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITCAIRN (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm in Pitcairn.
Police say that Monroeville 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Broadway Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. on Monday night.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the arm.
He was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.