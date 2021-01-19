By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Safety says it’ll remain vigilant ahead of Inauguration Day, though to date, there have been no credible threats against the city.
Public Safety says police, in partnership with local and federal law enforcement partners, have been gathering intelligence to protect residents after the deadly Capitol riot earlier this month.
A statement from Public Safety Tuesday stressed there have been no credible threats to the City or its residents.
Still, police will stay alert and continue to exchange information with their partners to make sure everyone is prepared for multiple contingencies.
If you see anything suspicious, you’re urged to call 911.