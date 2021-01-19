By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority is looking for 400 people to test out its new mobile ticketing program.
The pilot program will begin early next month and last for at least three months.
The “Ready 2 Ride” app will allow riders to buy single trip tickets, monthly passes and more, right from their phone.
The digital ticket will then be saved right on your smartphone.
You must have an Android or Apple device to participate in the pilot program.
If you would like to take part, visit the Port Authority’s website here.