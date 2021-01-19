By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two men in Western Pennsylvania have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack.

Jorden Mink of Oakdale is facing multiple charges, including unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds while using or carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon; violent entry, disorderly conduct, physical violence on Capitol grounds; and destruction of government property valued at over $1,000.

Court documents for Mink have yet to be posted on the Department of Justice’s website.

Matthew Perna of Sharon was federally charged after court paperwork says people called in tips to the FBI to identify him, saying they knew him to be a QAnon supporter. Perna also called a special agent after seeing himself on an FBI bulletin.

According to the court documents, Perna told agents he marched to the Capitol after President Trump’s rally and went to the top of the steps on the west side where he found the door open. There he told agents he was “pushed” into the building by the crowd behind him.

Perna told agents he was inside for 5 to 10 minutes and at one point became frustrated and “tapped” on a window of the Capitol building with a metal pole.

He’s facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is working closely with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia to identify those residents of western Pennsylvania who violated federal law in our nation’s Capitol on January 6,” United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott W. Brady said in a statement.

“The charges announced today against Jorden Mink and Matthew Perna are the result of this collaboration. Together with our federal, state and local partners, we will ensure that our community is safe from those who would incite or commit further violent acts. Such criminal activity will be met with swift justice.”

