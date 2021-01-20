By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Carnegie Mellon University has told students they have decided to push back the start of in-person instruction by a week.
The decision means that the first two weeks of the spring semester for all students will be remote only.
“Thanks to your efforts, we were able to successfully complete our fall semester by maintaining key mitigation practices like completing daily self-assessments, practicing physical distancing, and wearing facial coverings,” said Daryl Weinert, CMU’s Chief of Staff, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives. “Now, as we turn our attention to the upcoming semester, it is imperative that we sustain the good behaviors and habits that heightened our safety and unlocked the privileges of in-person experiences in the face of this pandemic.”
In-person instruction will begin on February 15.
Carnegie Mellon’s full plan can be found on their website.