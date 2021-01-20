By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Comcast is equipping more sites with free WiFi to improve internet access in low-income communities.
WiFi “lift zones” will be set up at four Pittsburgh Housing Authority properties.
Those properties include Arlington Heights, Bedford Dwellings, Northview Heights, and Homewood North.
They also plan to install these lift zones at Gwen’s Girls locations in Clairton, Pittsburgh, and Wilkinsburg.
There will also be WiFi access at the Boys and Girls Club in Carnegie.