By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three local restaurants were ordered to shut down for not following COVID-19 orders after inspections last week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says Mel’s Place in Cabot, Cenacolo in North Huntingdon and Tunnelton Inn in Saltsburg were closed by order.
The department says these restaurants were among 15 across the state violating COVID-19 mitigation efforts and were unwilling to comply while an inspector was present.
Three of the 15 restaurants were allowed to reopen after a re-inspection, but the department didn’t release the names.
From Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, the department’s Bureau of Food Safety performed 720 inspections, 107 of which were driven by COVID-19 complaints.
Complaints about restaurants not complying with COVID-19 mitigation efforts can be filed online.