By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Wednesday, January 20, 2021, will be a historic day for plenty of reasons.
First and foremost, a new administration will be sworn in at noon when Joe Biden takes the oath of office and becomes the 46th President of the United States.
However, it will also be a date that will not be seen again for another 1,000 years.
January 20, 2021, or 1/20/2021, is a palindrome date that once you remove the slashes comes out 1202021.
This creates a palindrome, meaning it will come out to 1202021 both backward and forward.
Another palindrome date won’t be seen again until January 30, 3021!