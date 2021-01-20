CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
January 20, 2021, will be the last palindrome date for 1,000 years!
Filed Under:Inauguration Day, January 20 2021, Palindrome

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Wednesday, January 20, 2021, will be a historic day for plenty of reasons.

First and foremost, a new administration will be sworn in at noon when Joe Biden takes the oath of office and becomes the 46th President of the United States.

However, it will also be a date that will not be seen again for another 1,000 years.

January 20, 2021, or 1/20/2021, is a palindrome date that once you remove the slashes comes out 1202021.

This creates a palindrome, meaning it will come out to 1202021 both backward and forward.

Another palindrome date won’t be seen again until January 30, 3021!