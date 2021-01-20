By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A local member of the Pennsylvania National Guard is in Washington D.C. for the inauguration.
Douglas Peer is an alumnus of Montour High School and is a University of Pittsburgh graduate student.
He is a member of the 876th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Washington, Pa.
In Washington, he is manning security checkpoints.
“This is what we all signed up for to protect and defend the Constitution,” Peer said. “This mission is manifesting that literally. So, it is an honor to be down here to support the democratic constitutional process and to make sure we have order and peace in our capital. We are here to support our civilian leadership and our police forces.”
There are more than 2,000 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard in Washington as of Tuesday night.