PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow showers across the area this morning will pick up in intensity over the next few hours before slowly dying out this afternoon.

Keep a lookout for a possible dusting in spots up to half an inch or so generally from Pittsburgh to the south.

Areas north and close to I-80 could see 1-2 inches by the end of the day while the Laurels and ridges remain under a winter weather advisory through 1:00 p.m. for a possible 2-5 inches total by tonight.

Cold air invades today with gust winds up to 25 miles per hour and temperatures struggling to reach 30 or just above.

It will be a blustery day today, but hold on until tomorrow when we bounce back up to 41 degrees with a bit of sun and clouds.

Flurries return Friday but the weekend looks dry, although a bit chillier than average.

