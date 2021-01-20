By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are reportedly interviewing Hank Fraley for their offensive line coach opening.
The interview is set for Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Fraley is the current offensive line coach for the Detroit Lions. He spent the previous two years as an assistant offensive line coach with the team.
Fraley played college football at Robert Morris and signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2000. He never played a game with the Steelers.