PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While many Americans may be wondering when the next stimulus check is coming from the federal government, some people still want to know what happened to the last one.

Santana Boyd of the Hill District says she got the first stimulus check last year without issue, but she still hasn’t received the latest check.

“It’s really frustrating,” the young mom said.

She said when she went to track her check several weeks ago on the IRS’s website, it said the check was deposited into a bank account that had been closed for some time. That’s when she called H&R Block, which has been doing her taxes for the past few years.

“They stated they don’t even understand why the IRS deposited into that account because I’ve been using an Emerald Card through them for years now,” Boyd said.

According to H&R Block’s website, an Emerald Card is a prepaid card for a tax refund. A second stimulus payment help page says H&R Block customers received the check either on their Emerald Card or into their bank accounts.

Boyd says her next move was to call the IRS, but she only hit more dead ends.

“It took me days to finally get them or H&R Block,” she said. “Basically, it’s a big runaround.”

On Thursday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said people may still experience delays in receiving their stimulus checks, especially if they use tax preparation companies.

Shapiro says companies like H&R Block and Intuit use temporary bank accounts when they assist with filing tax returns. The IRS used that information to issue the checks, so some checks have been held up.

“As federal stimulus checks are being distributed to Pennsylvanians, there may be some delays,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “If you’re eligible for a stimulus check and haven’t received one, you can call the IRS or visit their website to file a complaint.”

Shapiro says those impacted by the issue who have not yet received their stimulus should expect to receive the money after Feb. 1, when the IRS issues a second round of payments through mailed checks.

A check in the mail would be a welcomed development for Boyd after many attempts to figure out why she didn’t get one in the first place.

“I’m not in dire need of it,” she said. “I think about a lot of people out here that really need this money, but it would still help a lot.”

In a statement to KDKA, H&R Block encouraged customers without a check to call them.

“H&R Block processed all payments to millions of customers, Jan. 4-6 via direct deposit to a bank account, check, or onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard. If there are customers who still have not received their stimulus money, we encourage them to contact us at 1-800-HRBLOCK to discuss their specific situation,” the statement said.

To file a complaint with the IRS, call 1-800-919-9835 or click here.