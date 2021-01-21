PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s the circle of life with the internet involved.

Parents raise their children knowing when they’re older, hopefully, they’ll return the favor. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to three adult children who are now helping parents and grandparents get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I haven’t taken anything this seriously online that I can ever remember,” said Irwin resident Jon VanDine.

It’s not really a title you work to earn, but Van Dine said you know when you’ve earned it: the person in the family who is “good with computer stuff.” But this week especially, the title can bring an added stress.

VanDine remembers one time he felt a rush like this.

“The PS5, yeah that’s pretty much it,” VanDine said.

He’s now hitting refresh to bring some peace of mind to his 83-year-old grandmother.

“My grandmother, she has a phone and a computer. But as you know, they’re not tech-savvy. So every time there’s an update it’s like, ‘Hey, can you go on and can you sign me up or can you check this website out? is this legit?'”

He managed to secure a vaccination for his grandmother after a few failed attempts, but still works to find a dose for his father-in-law.

Emily Stock keeps a handwritten list for her grandparents and immune-compromised mother.

“We’ve talked to Giant Eagle, our local apothecary here in Pleasant Hills, Jefferson Hospital, Highmark, Rite Aid, my grandparent’s doctor’s office,” said Stock.

She’s thankful that her grandparents are in good health but hopes to secure some shots so they can return to somewhat of a normal life.

“There’s that feeling of complete helplessness,” said Kimmie Priore Young.

Young is the youngest of five grown children. It’s a search with no end date as the vaccine supply in Pennsylvania continues to pale in comparison to demand. She’s now dedicated to finding shots for her shut-in parents.

“I sat for 45 minutes and I only moved up like six numbers in the queue,” said Young.

A frustrating crawl, but a mission she said will be worth it in the end. State officials acknowledge there’s a limited and uncertain supply but encourage people to keep checking the state’s online interactive map for vaccine providers near you.

That interactive map can be found here.