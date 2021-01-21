By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EXTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania company has made a PPE shield that creates an electrical charge to render COVID-19 inactive.
Woman-owned and Exton-based Ramshield, Inc.’s AVF shield and cartridge system kit is made from materials sourced in the U.S. It’s a replaceable cartridge shield that creates an electrical charge to protect users from COVID-19.
The Wolf administration highlighted the “revolutionary” PPE shield on Thursday at a virtual press conference.
“This pandemic has tested businesses in ways many of us never could have imagined,” said PEMA Executive Deputy Director Jeff Thomas in a press release.
“Pennsylvania businesses that were able to transition to making PPE, or come up with new and innovative ways to protect our essential workers made it easier for the commonwealth to support the needs of our county and local partners over the last year.”
The product is manufactured in the U.S., and a press release says “a component of the AVF cartridge—a sponge that holds moisture allowing for the electroceutical technology to stay activated for 10-12 hours at a time—is sourced directly from Pennsylvania.”
It was given FDA emergency use authorization.