UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for an alleged armed robber they say terrified and took money and valuables from several victims in Uniontown over a 48-hour period. The suspect is described as a tall, thin, white male wearing a multi-colored hoodie.

Investigators say on Monday of this week the suspect hit a convenience store on Connellsville Street. The man allegedly pulled out a large hunting knife with a hook on the end and took off with a handful of cash.

The very next night, police say he struck again, this time a home along Carlisle Street. A few minutes after that hold-up, he allegedly targeted yet another home on Virginia Avenue.

Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said the thief stole something very precious to the victim.

“She hands him the purse, her cell phone is in it. She basically directs him out the door. Right before he runs out the door, he physically takes her wedding bands off of her finger then ran,” said Kolencik.

In each case, the suspect waved a knife around. The fact he targeted two homes far apart with older residents is what worries the police. Did he case the homes? Did he do work for the victims or a neighbor?

One thing police say they know for sure is he’s armed and dangerous and capable of anything.

If you know anything about this individual or the alleged robberies, police are asking you to please contact them.