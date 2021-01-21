PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mayors are calling for help. More than 280 are asking Congress to take action on pandemic and local government relief.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Monessen Mayor Matt Shorraw both signed the letter sent to Congress. It calls on Congress to support President Joe Biden’s relief plan.

The new relief plan from President Biden provides $350 billion to state and local governments.

WATCH: Amy Wadas Provides Morning Update On Shorraw-Peduto Letter



In their letter, the mayors say cities and their essential workers have been on the frontlines for almost a year. Cities had to create emergency responses while maintaining their everyday services and it has hit them financially.

The group of mayors say one million government jobs have been lost. Mayor Shorraw says his city is doing ok but he wants Congress to act.

He said unlike the federal government, states and cities have to have a balanced budget, and they must maintain services such as public safety and trash collection.

“I think it’s vitally important, the help that they need, so we can directly help our residents,” Mayor Shorraw said. “We don’t want to set ourselves up for a long-term disaster if the pandemic goes on, things get much worse.”

This letter said this money would allow them to preserve critical public sector jobs and drive economic recovery. Mayor Shorraw said immediate action is necessary and Congress can’t delay in giving them federal aid.

The full letter can be read here.