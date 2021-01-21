By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Despite not being able to welcome fans into the building for the 2021 Pittsburgh Penguins season, PPG Paints Arena completed improvements to make the arena a safer environment.

The new improvements include drone disinfecting technology in the arena’s lower bowl, autonomous ultraviolet floor scrubbers, touchless faucets and flush valves in all restrooms, more than 200 hand sanitizer stations, and enhanced cleaning protocols throughout the arena.

“This has been a comprehensive effort by the Penguins and ASM Global staff, working with local health officials and other expert advisors, to ensure the safe return of Penguins hockey to PPG Paints Arena,” said David Morehouse, president, and CEO of the Penguins. “These initiatives and policies will carry over into a post-COVID environment. We also have prepared for the return of fans with enhancements for a safe and efficient game-night experience, including mobile ticketing, mobile ordering, and touchless self-checkout scanners for food and beverage.”

The Penguins, PPG Paints Arena, and ASM Global developed these protocols and improvements based on recommendations from the CDC, EPA, and World Health Organization. Many of these improvements are being used at arenas worldwide.

Aramark and the Penguins have also been working to complete renovations throughout the arena to help elevate the in-game dining experience.

Fans will also be able to access a Penguins mobile app that has been upgraded in order to help fans access a safer, more touchless experience. This includes mobile ticketing, a customized mobile wallet that will allow fans to load their wallets with preferred payment methods for in-arena purchases, and a mobile ordering platform for fans to order food, beverage, and merchandise.

The Penguins and PPG Paints Arena will provide more information as the season progresses and if and when fans will be permitted to return.