The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11:00 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 463 new Coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths including a child.

Of the newly reported cases, 285 are confirmed from 1,271 PCR tests. There are 178 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 month to 99 years with a median age of 41 years.

The dates of positive tests range from Jan. 2-19.

There have been 3,832 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of those, 776 patients have needed care in the ICU and 290 have been put on ventilators.

The county-wide death toll sits at 1,245. Today’s reported deaths include a child who was under 10 years of age. Of the other 20 patients who succumbed to coronavirus, two were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and either were in their 90s.

The Health Department says they have no further information to release about the child who died.

There was one death reported in August, nine in December, and 10 in January.

There have been 65,577 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

