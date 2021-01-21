By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Public Schools board is considering postponing in-person hybrid learning until after spring break.

The resolution was presented at Wednesday evening’s agenda review meeting. It would postpone students’ return to the classroom until after April 6.

The district says the resolution was prompted by COVID-19 data released by Allegheny County this past Friday.

To try and get back to in-person learning, PPS says it’s working with the county health department and UPMC to develop a plan to vaccinate staff and bus drivers sooner. Teachers are in the state’s 1B phase, while the state is currently in Phase 1A.

“No one wants students back in school more than I do,” said Board President Sylvia Wilson, who brought forward the resolution, in a press release. “With COVID-19 numbers lingering in the substantial range and the genuine concerns raised by our teachers and staff of returning before the vaccine is available to them, I have to support the tough decision to postpone the return of students for in-person learning.”

A statement from Dr. Anthony Hamlet in the press release says he understands the board’s concerns but is also worried about students struggling with remote learning.

The board will vote on the resolution on Jan. 27.