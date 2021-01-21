CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Dwayne Haskins, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed quarterback Dwayne Haskins and three other players to reserve/future contracts.

Along with Haskins, defensive back Stephen Denmark, tight end Charles Jones and tight end Dax Raymond have been signed.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported that former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins was visiting the Steelers Thursday.

He was the 15th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Haskins has appeared in 16 games with 13 starts for Washington. He has thrown for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.