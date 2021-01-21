(CBS Local)- With championship Sunday just days away in the NFL, CBS Sports has announced its plans for coverage of this year’s Super Bowl LV, set for Tampa, Florida on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST. The coverage of the game will begin at 11:30 a.m. EST and lead right up until kickoff.

That Other Pregame Show leads off the coverage with host Adam Schein being joined by CBS Sports Network’s Amy Trask, London Fletcher, Jonathan Jones and Kyle Long.

After that, CBS Sports presents Road To The Super Bowl at 12:00 p.m. EST which is NFL Films’ look back at the greatest sights and sounds of the 2020 season. Put together by the NFL Films producers, the one hour special features the best of players and coaches wired for sound during games, the best moments and the best teams on the way to Super Bowl LV.

Following Road To The Super Bowl, the network brings Tony Goes To The Super Bowl featuring lead NFL on CBS analyst Tony Romo making his way to the host city. Romo speaks with quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes about their memories of the big game.

At 2 p.m. it’s time for The Super Bowl Today with host James Brown and analysts Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher who will be joined by Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, NFL insider Jason La Canfora, reporters Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn, rules analyst Gene Steratore and contributor Jim Rome. The show will provide commentary, analysis and all the pregame activities.

After the four hours of coverage on The Super Bowl Today, the network will air The Super Bowl On CBS Kickoff Show beginning at 6 p.m. which will see pregame musical performances, the singing of the National Anthem by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan, America the Beautiful sung by H.E.R followed by the coin toss and team introductions.

Starting with The Super Bowl Today at 2 p.m. viewers will be able to view the coverage not only on CBS Television Network but also across streaming platforms on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app on smart tv’s and mobile devices. The coverage of the game will also be streamed through ViacomCBS’ subscription service CBS All Access.