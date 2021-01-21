By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A nurse from UPMC Children’s Hospital was part of Wednesday’s inauguration festivities.
Jackie Kwasniewski sang with other healthcare workers across the United States during the broadcast special on Wednesday night.
“I’m a nurse trying to provide care for patients and lead a team working on a COVID-19 unit and I wanted to send hope,” Kwasniewski said. “I felt very shocked, I felt very honored to be asked to sing in such a large event.”
She was asked to sing by the inauguration team after they saw her sing during an event at Children’s Hospital last spring.