By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network says it is suspending the scheduling of COVID-19 vaccination for the general public due to the low amount of supply available on hand.
KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan reported the news on Friday afternoon.
BREAKING: AHN suspends scheduling Covid vaccines to members of general public. All states reporting shortages amid strong demand. Story tonite st 6. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/7wPf9Vf4Pt
— Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) January 22, 2021
This comes as all states are reporting shortages of vaccine supply.
Related story:
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story and tune in to KDKA Evening News at 6 for more from Andy Sheehan.