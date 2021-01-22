CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Scheduling was suspended due to a lack of supply on hand.
Filed Under:Allegheny Health Network, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Coronavirus Vaccine, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network says it is suspending the scheduling of COVID-19 vaccination for the general public due to the low amount of supply available on hand.

KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan reported the news on Friday afternoon.

This comes as all states are reporting shortages of vaccine supply.

Related story:

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story and tune in to KDKA Evening News at 6 for more from Andy Sheehan.