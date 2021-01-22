By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 21-year-old is charged with criminal homicide after a man was stabbed to death in Clairton Thursday.
Police say county 911 was notified about a stabbing in the 400 block of Mendelssohn Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. First responders found the 55-year-old victim stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
County police say homicide detectives’ investigation showed a struggle inside a home led to the fatal stabbing. Twenty-one-year-old Sabr Cree Ellis, who police say lived with the victim, then allegedly stole the victim’s car.
Detectives issued an arrest warrant for Ellis charging him with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Ellis along with the stolen car were found in Rochester, New York.
Ellis is now charged with criminal homicide in Anthony Koontz’s death. He’s awaiting extradition back to Allegheny County.