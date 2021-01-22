By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was killed after he crashed into a tractor trailer on I-79 Friday morning.
The Washington County Coroner says 54-year-old Timothy Hardin from Jefferson was driving a vehicle northbound on I-79 in Amwell Township.
The vehicle left the road, crossed the median into the southbound lanes, then hit a tractor trailer. The crash happened just after 6 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at Washington Hospital, the coroner says. It’s unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.
There was no word on any injuries.
The crash is under investigation by state police.