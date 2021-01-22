CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The coroner says he crossed the median into the southbound lanes and hit a tractor trailer.
Filed Under:Amwell Township, Car Crash, Deadly Crash, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was killed after he crashed into a tractor trailer on I-79 Friday morning.

The Washington County Coroner says 54-year-old Timothy Hardin from Jefferson was driving a vehicle northbound on I-79 in Amwell Township.

The vehicle left the road, crossed the median into the southbound lanes, then hit a tractor trailer. The crash happened just after 6 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at Washington Hospital, the coroner says. It’s unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.

There was no word on any injuries.

The crash is under investigation by state police.