By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A piece of Pittsburgh history that hangs at Pittsburgh International Airport got some much-needed T-L-C.
A timelapse video shows crews cleaning the “Miss Pittsburgh” Airplane.
Last week, crews worked overnight to perform an important annual task: cleaning our beloved “Miss Pittsburgh” Waco 9 aircraft. In total, the process took nearly 7 hours from start to finish! Read for more on how this very plane made aviation history here: https://t.co/RlejBfQwMd pic.twitter.com/yppYmtnycl
— Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) January 21, 2021
For those that have caught flights at Pittsburgh International Airport, you’ve likely seen the plane before, as it hangs above the security lines in the landside terminal.
However, the plane is more than just a decoration.
The Waco 9 aircraft was the very first plane to carry mail from Pittsburgh.
It traveled 127 miles to Cleveland on April 21, 1927.
Crews spent seven hours cleaning the aircraft.