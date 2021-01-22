CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Miss Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A piece of Pittsburgh history that hangs at Pittsburgh International Airport got some much-needed T-L-C.

A timelapse video shows crews cleaning the “Miss Pittsburgh” Airplane.

For those that have caught flights at Pittsburgh International Airport, you’ve likely seen the plane before, as it hangs above the security lines in the landside terminal.

However, the plane is more than just a decoration.

The Waco 9 aircraft was the very first plane to carry mail from Pittsburgh.

It traveled 127 miles to Cleveland on April 21, 1927.

Crews spent seven hours cleaning the aircraft.