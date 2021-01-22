By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed quarterback Dwayne Haskins and three other players to reserve/future contracts.

Along with Haskins, defensive back Stephen Denmark, tight end Charles Jones and tight end Dax Raymond have been signed.

Haskins is a very low risk signing. Maybe he can learn from Ben and the Steelers help him get his career turned around @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) January 21, 2021

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported that former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins was visiting the Steelers Thursday.

Former Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins has a visit with the #Steelers today, sources say. Some potential QB depth and upside. The free agent and ex-first round pick also recently visited the #Panthers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2021

He was the 15th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Haskins has appeared in 16 games with 13 starts for Washington. He has thrown for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.