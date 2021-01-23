By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 464 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.
Of the newly reported cases, 302 are confirmed from 1,414 PCR tests. There are 162 probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 months to 97 years old with a median age of 42 years.
The dates of positive tests range from January 2 to January 22. Two of the positive tests are more than a week old.
There have been 3,878 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,263.
There have been 66,809 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
