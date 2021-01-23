CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The chick was hatched on January 3.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary says that a new penguin check is doing well according to a recent update.

The aviary tweeted that Buddy’s and Holly’s penguin chick is growing rapidly since it hatched back on January 3.

The aviary says the chick has opened its eyes and is becoming more alert and active as it grows.