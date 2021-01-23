By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary says that a new penguin check is doing well according to a recent update.
The aviary tweeted that Buddy’s and Holly’s penguin chick is growing rapidly since it hatched back on January 3.
Happy Friday! Buddy and Holly’s chick is growing rapidly since it hatched January 3. It opened its eyes within a week of hatching, and is becoming more alert and active as it grows and learns! pic.twitter.com/tLj2wb28rs
— National Aviary (@National_Aviary) January 22, 2021
The aviary says the chick has opened its eyes and is becoming more alert and active as it grows.