By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania now has a new way to file state tax returns.
The new online portal called “myPath” is free and allows Pennsylvanians to file their state income tax returns and make payments.
As of last week – the IRS announced that they will not begin accepting and processing returns until February 12.
However, those looking to get a jump start can file online.
The deadline to file this year is April 15, unless granted an extension.
The myPath system is active and you can take a look by following this link.