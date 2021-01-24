By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Right-handed Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon has been traded to the New York Yankees, the Pirates organization confirmed Sunday.

The Pirates are receiving 22-year-old right-handed pitcher Miguel Yajure, 21-year-old right-handed pitcher Roansy Contreras, 18-year-old infielder Maikel Escotto and 21-year-old outfielder Canaan Smith in exchange.

The Pirates get RH pitcher Roansy Contreras, infielder Maikol Escotto, outfielder Canaan Smith and right-handed pitcher Miguel Yajure from the New York Yankees for Taillon @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) January 24, 2021

“Bittersweet day for me over here! Trying to process everything- have SO much to say to the city of Pittsburgh and my teammates. Also have SO much to say about this incredible opportunity and to the city/fans in New York. Thanks to everyone that has reached out! More to come soon,” Taillon tweeted on Sunday.

Bittersweet day for me over here! Trying to process everything- have SO much to say to the city of Pittsburgh and my teammates. Also have SO much to say about this incredible opportunity and to the city/fans in New York. Thanks to everyone that has reached out! More to come soon — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon50) January 24, 2021

Rumors had been circulating about the potential trade prior to the confirmation of the trade on Sunday.