Taillon tweeted that the news was "bittersweet" for him but that he is looking forward to opportunities in New York.
Filed Under:Jameson Taillon, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Right-handed Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon has been traded to the New York Yankees, the Pirates organization confirmed Sunday.

The Pirates are receiving 22-year-old right-handed pitcher Miguel Yajure, 21-year-old right-handed pitcher Roansy Contreras, 18-year-old infielder Maikel Escotto and 21-year-old outfielder Canaan Smith in exchange.

“Bittersweet day for me over here! Trying to process everything- have SO much to say to the city of Pittsburgh and my teammates. Also have SO much to say about this incredible opportunity and to the city/fans in New York. Thanks to everyone that has reached out! More to come soon,” Taillon tweeted on Sunday.

Rumors had been circulating about the potential trade prior to the confirmation of the trade on Sunday.