By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEECHVIEW (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 25-year-old missing man Thomas Hughes of Beechview.
Hughes was last seen around 11 p.m on Saturday, Jan. 23, wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue jeans, black boots and black Carhart jacket. Hughes is described as being 6’1 tall and weighing 260 pounds. He also has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police say Hughes could be driving a silver 2012 Volkswagen Routan.
If you know anything about Hughes’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the Special Victims Unit at (412) 323-7141.