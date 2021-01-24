PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another cold start in the low teens, but not as windy.

Much of the day looks cloudy and dry with high temperatures near freezing but there is a small chance for light snow south of I-70 and along the ridges later in the evening leaving 1/2″ to 1″ of fresh snow.

The setup we are looking at for Monday is tricky and what type of precipitation we see is all dependent on the difference of a few degrees.

The timing and temperatures are the big point to focus on.

High temperatures will be near 40 degrees so rain, sleet, snow and even freezing rain in the ridges and Laurels are all possible.

The best chance for snow accumulation right now looks to be north, as it’ll stay a little colder.

The big concern is icy roadways for the afternoon and evening commute.

This system leads into Tuesday where temperatures are tracking to be a little warmer in the low 40’s, so many could see all rain and even a little snow mixing in along the ridges and higher elevations.

