By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The calls for Pennsylvania Congressman Scott Perry to resign have intensified.
Rep. Perry is accused of trying to help overturn election results in Georgia, according to a report in the New York Times.
According to the report, Perry connected former President Donald Trump with a member of the Justice Department that was willing to pressure Georgia election officials to overturn the results.
Rep. Perry has not commented but Pennsylvania Attorney General has said there must be consequences for Perry’s actions.