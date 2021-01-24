By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FAYETTE/WESTMORELAND COUNTIES (KDKA) — A winter storm watch in our region will go into effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, according to The National Weather Service Pittsburgh.

The affected areas include Westmoreland Ridges and Fayette Ridges, including the cities of Ligonier, Donegal, Champion, Ohiopyle,

Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Hazelton, Davis, Thomas and Canaan Valley.

A wintry mix is possible this evening through Tuesday morning, with chances for freezing rain/ice accumulation Monday afternoon into Tuesday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued where confidence is highest. As confidence grows, a Winter Weather Advisory may be needed elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/3dxUP7wmj1 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 24, 2021

From 2 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, the watch will be in effect; however, a winter weather advisory could be issued by that time.

NWS Pittsburgh says that potential ice from the expected snow, sleet and freezing rain could lead to power outages and tree damage. They anticipate that the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes could be impacted by the weather conditions.

“Travel could be nearly impossible,” the NWS Pittsburgh wrote in its alert on Sunday morning.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.