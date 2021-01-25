MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Vaccination efforts continued as the Allegheny County Health Department started vaccinating people over 65 in addition to health care workers Monday morning.

Finding places to get the COVID-19 vaccine is a challenge and it was the same at the county Place of Dispensing or POD at the DoubleTree Hotel in Monroeville, as appointments went within minutes of them coming online.

“Pain in the butt,” Sandy Yanuzo of Finleyville said with a laugh.

Sandy Yanuzo can laugh about it now but there were just a few spots left when she registered for one. She wanted to get a spot for her sister but they were all gone.

“By the time I got done getting mine filled out, logged out and logged back in — they were all gone,” Yanuzo said.

She tried getting her vaccine elsewhere but nothing was available.

“I’ve looked online but nothing. Not a thing,” Yanuzo said before getting her shot.

She was getting her first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Barbara Kagarise of Wilkins Township said, “I just want to get it done. Excited about it. It will be my second one, and I’ll feel very good about that afterwards.”

Kagarise was getting her second dose. She got the first shot downtown and the county gave her a time for today and avoided the hassle others went through.

“I just went online and booked my time and here I am,” she said before going to get her shot.

The county will have this vaccine POD all week.

Because of supplies, only people over 65 and over and health care workers can register for any openings that have become available. People in line are expressing patience for those who still need to get their shots.

“Just think of your priorities. You have family. Take care of them. Take care of you so you can take care of them,” Kagarise said.

The Allegheny County Health Department gave these links to register:

They say the vaccine registration system doesn’t work on Internet Explorer. Users will be asked about insurance during registration, but insurance isn’t required. The vaccine is free.