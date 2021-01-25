By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When it comes to the best states to drive in, Pennsylvania is at the bottom of the list.
According to WalletHub, Pennsylvania is the 44th best state to drive in.
Texas, Indiana and North Carolina are at the top.
As for the worst state for driving? Hawaii.
Neighboring states Ohio and West Virginia came in 10th and 28th respectively.
WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 “key indicators” of a good commute, with data sets ranging from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.
Pennsylvania ranks second for most auto repair shops per capita.