By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is reportedly likely to retire and could be making a final decision soon.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Pouncey has told his teammates he is likely retiring.
— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 24, 2021
Dulac says that barring a change of heart, he could soon be making a decision about his future with the team.