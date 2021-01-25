SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
Pouncey has played for the Steelers for the past 11 seasons.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is reportedly likely to retire and could be making a final decision soon.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Pouncey has told his teammates he is likely retiring.

Dulac says that barring a change of heart, he could soon be making a decision about his future with the team.