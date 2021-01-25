CAIRNBROOK, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a fire that destroyed a western Pennsylvania home over the weekend claimed the life of one person.
Emergency officials in Somerset County said the blaze in Shade Township was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Chief Dave Johnson of the Stoystown fire department told The (Somerset) Daily American that crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames, and single-digit temperatures hampered efforts to fight the flames.
The county coroner’s office is trying to identify the person killed. A state police fire marshal is trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)